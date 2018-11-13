Netflix Has A Hip-Hop Competition Show On The Way With Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, & T.I.

Singing competition shows, like American Idol and The Voice, have bee around for decades–and they’ve supplied some of industry’s most successful talent throughout the years.

Despite singers like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood being discovered on television and making a name for themselves, we haven’t gotten to see that same process happen within hip-hop….well, not yet at least.

VH1 did take a stab at making a similar hip-hop competition show with The-Dream, Rick Ross, and Lenny S. just last year, though it didn’t quite produce any long-lasting stars like we might have hoped. But if anyone can save the day, it’s Netflix–and they’re coming through to create a brand new hip-hop competition series titled Rhythm + Flow.

The popular streaming service has landed an interesting trio of talent to judge for the show: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. Rhythm + Flow is going to be a ten-part hip-hop talent search set to debut in 2019.

This upcoming project has an impressive musical pedigree from the hosts alone, but on top of the upfront talent, the show is also hailing from John Legend and his Get Lifted Film Co.

Not only can we expect to see some new breakout talent on the series, but there’s bound to be some absolutely hilarious moments as well. Cardi B is obviously no stranger to reality television; her absolutely insane rise to fame makes a lot of us forget that it’s only been 2 years since she appeared on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Chance the Rapper has also been expanding his portfolio beyond just rapping recently, starring in 2018 horror-comedy Slice and hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. As for T.I., we all know that he is a reality fixture of his own–appearing in a variety of vehicles across the Viacom platforms, including his own series with his family T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle on VH1.

Rhythm + Flow comes to Netflix from executive producers John Legend, Jeff Gaspin, Jesse Collins, Nikki Boella, Jeff Pollack, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius. The series intends to find and foster undiscovered hip-hop talent across multiple cities. Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. will serve as the three main judges, though additional artists and industry personalities will be announced in the run-up to the premiere.

Is this new show something you can get behind, or are you totally over competition shows?

