Very excited to announce these dates! The most important goal I set for myself with this album was to finally do some shows in the motherland. I’m fuckin coming home. There are so many measures of success in this shit. Only way to fulfillment is to identify what drives you or else you’ll find your appetite insatiable. This is one of those “smell the roses” moments for me. Them shits smell good as fuck. Thank you for your continuous support and growing with me thru the years. This would never be possible without your support 🙏🏿 We kicked off tour to a sold out New Orleans crowd last night. I dunno, I guess we’re conditioned to always want more but I have y’all, my health, my loved ones. What more could I ask for? I saw a t shirt in my hotel gift shop today that read “ Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer “ I laughed cause I get paid to do this. It’s like the REAL back end. On the back end. What a dream. Europe, we have a well documented love story ❤️ . My very first time on tour was thru your borders and that inspiration’s fueled me ever since. I’m so excited to come back and hit some cities and countries I’ve never seen before. Eat some shit I never tried. Learn how to tell someone to “fuck off” in all dialects. I guess the moral of the story is thank you? Thank you 🙏🏿 Thank you 🙏🏿 Thank you 🙏🏿 Local presales Thursday. All Tix on sale Friday. AFRICA NAIROBI 🇰🇪 DURBAN 🇿🇦 CAPE TOWN 🇿🇦 JOHANNESBURG 🇿🇦 KHARTOUM 🇸🇩 EUROPE DUBLIN 🇮🇪 BRISTOL 🇬🇧 BIRMINGHAM 🇬🇧 MANCHESTER 🇬🇧 GLASGOW 🇬🇧 LONDON 🇬🇧 PARIS 🇫🇷 LIEGE 🇧🇪 COLOGNE 🇩🇪 ZURICH🇨🇭 MILAN 🇮🇹 PRAGUE 🇨🇿 WARSAW 🇵🇱 BERLIN 🇩🇪 AARHUS 🇩🇰 HELSINKI 🇫🇮 MOSCOW 🇷🇺
Brian Dawson And Mir. I .Am Link Up With Dreamville Artist BAS was originally published on hiphopnc.com