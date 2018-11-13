Don’t get caught slippin,.

We all do it, run out, start your car and allow it to warm up while you wait in your house to avoid freezing to death. However, Police are warning drivers this winter that leaving your car unattended is setting yourself up for failure.

Since the temps have been dropping, police have received a rise he stolen car reports. Police say many times car robberies happen in minutes.

“I was like this is what I do all the time, start it up, go back inside for a second and then go out that was not the case, it was not there this time,” said Jacob Goings.

Be safe out there my friends!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV

Police Say Do Not Leave Cars Running Unattended was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: