Celebrities gathered last night at the “People’s Choice Awards” to celebrate music, movies and more. Nicki Minaj won not only Female Artist of the Year, but Album of the Year as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When she won one of the awards she talked about how great Kim Kardashian’s butt looked in a dress and showed her some love. Then while accepting another, Nicki had some words for Michael B. Jordan.

SEE ALSO: Nicki Minaj’s Dressing Room Hit During Shooting At Video Shoot With Tekashi69 & Kanye West

Nicki shouted out Donatella Versace for making her outfit and then said while smiling, “And shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off of me tonight.”

We aren’t sure if Nicki got her wish, but the crowd cheered and clapped after she said it.

Lastly, Lil Wayne was the guest performer on “Saturday Night Live” and also did a pre-recorded segment. Fans laughed as he did a funny song about consent to touch the booty. Headkrack mentioned that the lyrics were on point and it was pretty hilarious to see Lil Wayne perform it.

See photos of Nicki Minaj below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Nicki Minaj Shoots Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com