CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Blac Youngsta “Breathe,” Trina ft. Chief Pound “She Bad” & More | Daily Visuals 11.12.18

Blac Youngsta recreates a classic movie scene and Trina's still the baddest b*tch. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Kings Of The Streets Tour

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Even after all these years it’s still hard to watch Ricky run for his life only to get cut down by a shotty in Boyz n the Hood and now Blac Youngsta is making us relieve that sequence.

For his visual to “Breathe,” Blac starts off the video by recreating the famous scene from John Singleton’s classic before doctors try to save his man.

Keeping the scene in the south, Trina comes back with a new clip in the Chief Pound assisted “She Bad” where the diamond princess shows she’s still living it up in Miami.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from YFN Lucci featuring Rich Homie Quan and Garren, Montana of 300 and more.

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “BREATHE”

TRINA FT. CHIEF POUND – “SHE BAD”

YFN LUCCI FT. RICH HOMIE QUAN & GARREN – “LIVE THAT LIFE”

MONTANA OF 300 – “DIP N SAUCE”

ALLEN KINGDOM FT. TYBASS – “TODAY”

A.CHAL FT. DARELL – “LA DUENA”

SHERWOOD MARTY – “WILD’N”

Blac Youngsta “Breathe,” Trina ft. Chief Pound “She Bad” & More | Daily Visuals 11.12.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Blac Youngsta “Breathe,” Trina ft. Chief Pound “She…
 14 hours ago
11.13.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Nuketown Map…
 14 hours ago
11.13.18
Nicki Minaj Shot Her Shot At Michael B.…
 18 hours ago
11.13.18
Bruno Mars Donates 24,000 Meals To Hawaiian Families…
 18 hours ago
11.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close