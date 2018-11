Let’s not talk about the score of yesterday’s Bengals game vs. the Saints. Let’s talk about what happened before the game even started in the visitors’ locker room:

Sean Payton smashed a fire alarm in the Saints locker room before Sunday's game against the Bengals. The alarms wer… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) November 11, 2018

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: