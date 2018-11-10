Footage Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Video Shooting Surfaces

Been a wild couple days in Hollywood, as wildfires continue to spread across California – an apparant drive-by happened at a video shoot where Tekashi 6ix9ine and Kanye West were inside. Check this out.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – Surveillance footage of the shooting that occurred during the Tekashi 6ix9ine video shoot with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj earlier this week has surfaced. The video, obtained by TMZ, shows two men hopping out of a vehicle outside the $80 million Beverly Hills mansion where the shoot was taking place.

One suspect is heard saying, “We got 30 seconds” before the shots ring out. They quickly jump back in the sedan they are driving and speed off.

