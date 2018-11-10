CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Footage Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Video Shooting Surfaces

0 reads
Leave a comment

Been a wild couple days in Hollywood, as wildfires continue to spread across California – an apparant drive-by happened at a video shoot where Tekashi 6ix9ine and Kanye West were inside. Check this out.

Via | HipHopDX

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – Surveillance footage of the shooting that occurred during the Tekashi 6ix9ine video shoot with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj earlier this week has surfaced. The video, obtained by TMZ, shows two men hopping out of a vehicle outside the $80 million Beverly Hills mansion where the shoot was taking place.

One suspect is heard saying, “We got 30 seconds” before the shots ring out. They quickly jump back in the sedan they are driving and speed off.

READ MORE

 

Footage Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Video Shooting Surfaces was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Thug Passion: Teenaged Tupac Shakur Lust Letters Up…
 23 hours ago
11.12.18
Pusha T Camp Flog Gnaw Set Featured “F*ck…
 24 hours ago
11.12.18
You Care: Kanye West Now Has Red Hair
 1 day ago
11.12.18
Footage Of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West & Nicki…
 2 days ago
11.12.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close