NAACP Calling To Cancel Speaking Engagement For Cop Who Shot An Unarmed Black Man

Former police officer Betty Shelby shot and killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher nearly two years ago. She is now touring the country speaking on the topic “Surviving the Aftermath of a Critical Incident.” Shelby has an engagement scheduled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana next week. The The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund is calling for the engagement to be canceled.

RELATED: Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby Charged With First-Degree Manslaughter In Terence Crutcher’s Death

The NAACP wrote in a letter to the Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association, to allow her to “share with a national audience of law enforcement personnel how Deputy Shelby ‘survived; the consequences of a homicide that she committed is inconsistent with the purported work of SEHIA members pursuing justice for homicide victims and their families. Deputy Shelby is not a victim of Mr. Crutcher’s homicide. The late Mr. Crutcher and his survivors are the victims. Deputy Shelby’s subsequent acquittal on manslaughter charges is not an exoneration of her decision to kill an unarmed man that day, as the comments of the jurors following her trial make clear.”

The Southeastern Homicide Investigators Association has not responded.

Shelby shot and killed Crutcher, who was unarmed with his hands raised in the air, during a routine traffic stop on September 16, 2016 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shelby, who was tried for manslaughter before being acquitted last May, said she “feared for her life” in a “60 Minutes” interview. A jury of her peers stated that she should never be a patrol officer again, CBS affiliate KWTV reported. Shelby resigned from the Tulsa Police Department after she acquitted.

How sad that she is able to tour the country about “surviving” when she killed an unarmed man.

SEE ALSO:

Woman Falls Prey To Job Scammer Who Called Her N-Word After She Caught On

Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain Who Leaves A Mixed Legacy With African Americans

NAACP Calling To Cancel Speaking Engagement For Cop Who Shot An Unarmed Black Man was originally published on newsone.com