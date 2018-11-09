CLOSE
OHIO: Woman Leaves Ohio So Daughter Can Get Medical Marijuana In Colorado

This is such a touching story to me. A woman left Ohio to Colorado so that her daughter was able to use medical Marijuana to her with her ill ness.

Leisure, who considers her daughter a medical miracle, said cannabis deserves all the credit. Dykes spoke to Leisure this week via FaceTime from her new home in Colorado Springs. (WLWT)

