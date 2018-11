An $80 million mansion in Beverly Hills was the scene of the crime last night (November 8) when shots rang out at a Tekashi69 video shoot for a new track featuring Kanye West & Nicki Minaj. While Nicki had yet to pull up, Kanye was already on site when a car drove by and let off eight shots, with one going thru the window of the mansion. Kanye immediately left after the shooting take place.

SPOTTED: TMZ

