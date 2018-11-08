CLOSE
At Least 12 Killed In Latest Domestic Terror Attack Under Trump

As in many of these cases, officials hesitate to label it domestic terrorism.

At least 12 people were killed Wednesday night at a country and western bar in Thousand Oaks, California, in what could be the latest domestic terror attack.

This adds to a string of other incidents in the Trump-era, including bombs sent by mail to high-profile opponents of President Donald Trump and mass shootings at a Pittsburgh synagogue and a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The alleged gunman at the California bar wore a hood and was dressed in black, according to USA Today. Witnesses said he threw a smoke grenade into the bar before firing randomly with a handgun.

Investigators did not immediately identify the alleged gunman who was among the dead at the scene, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

Dean hesitated to call the deadly shooting an act of terror, saying that investigators had no immediate evidence of a terror link. He also did not know a possible motive for the attack.

This is similar in many ways to the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas in which Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 other concertgoers.

Investigators almost immediately ruled out terrorism as the motive. But then again, Paddock was a white male, a demographic that has many times eluded being labeled terrorists (even though most mass shootings are statistically committed by White men).

Trump called the Las Vegas shooting “an act of pure evil” but not terrorism in his address to the nation.

In Wednesday night’s California shooting, a sheriff’s deputy was among the dead. Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus was shot after he entered the building and died early Thursday morning at a hospital.

At Least 12 Killed In Latest Domestic Terror Attack Under Trump was originally published on newsone.com

