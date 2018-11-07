Jeff Johnson: “It’s Not Just About One Election”

| 11.07.18
Election Day is over and it’s time to put action behind the words each candidate spoke of. Jeff Johnson mentioned that this is the highest voter turn out that we’ve ever seen for the mid-term elections. Over 113 million people came out to do their civic duty and he’s so proud of all of them.

Moreover, Democrats now control the house and a number of women got into Congress. This shift means Democrats will have more control over checks and balances against Donald Trump. Jeff believes that Maxine Waters will hold the chair of the finance committee.

Furthermore, even though Andrew Gillum and several others lost the race for governor it was unbelievably close.

Jeff said, “Prepare to get stuff done.”

Lastly, another win was the fact that Florida passed the law that allows ex-felons to vote. Jeff mentioned Florida could’ve used those votes for Election Day, but it will make a difference in the future.

See more about voter suppression on Election Day below.

As polls opened up on Tuesday morning, voting advocates were likely both excited and fearful for what the 2018 Midterm elections could bring. But from Customs and Border Protection agents being scheduled to conduct a crowd control exercise in Texas to reports of some polling places not having nearly enough voting machines, one near certainty was that some form of voter suppression would rear its ugly head as voting got underway for the long-awaited political contests. Georgia, Florida and North Carolina seemed to be Ground Zero for voter suppression efforts, but every state was being exposed to these tactics that can many times dissuade a legal, registered voter from even attempting to cast a ballot. Pennsylvania also seemed to have an alarmingly high number of issues reported Tuesday morning. One key to countering the voter suppression efforts that have been mostly attributed to agents of the Republican Party is voter turnout, like this example from the president himself. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1059470847751131138 Most of the early reports from polling places across the country were centered on the long lines there. According to reports on social media, that was precisely the case in Indiana, South Carolina and Virginia. https://twitter.com/LindsayMarieLP/status/1059774751068041216 https://twitter.com/Polly_evro/status/1059771949977604096 Yet and still, the resounding overall message on Tuesday was that no matter what, folks must make an effort to go vote. The election was carrying heavy implications for the House and Senate, both of which Democrats were hoping they could flip in a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. Luckily, there has been no shortage of voting rights advocates this election season, with a number of resources being made available for voters encountering problems with trying to cast ballots. To seek help, one need not look any further than the social media feeds of Kristen Clarke, the President and Executive Director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. She and her organization have gone through painstaking measures to make sure that voters know what their rights are. https://twitter.com/KristenClarkeJD/status/1059762568430968832 The Lawyers’ Committee along with other civil rights group such as the NAACP have been leading the charge against voter suppression and gerrymandering, but they can only do so much against the powers that be that have seemed hellbent on stopping the Black vote in particular. The rest is up to voters. NewsOne will be keeping a running list of reports of voter suppression and intimidation, and this list will be updated throughout the day as anticipated reports come in.




Jeff Johnson: “It’s Not Just About One Election” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
