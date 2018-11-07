Jeff Johnson: “It’s Not Just About One Election”



Election Day is over and it’s time to put action behind the words each candidate spoke of. Jeff Johnson mentioned that this is the highest voter turn out that we’ve ever seen for the mid-term elections. Over 113 million people came out to do their civic duty and he’s so proud of all of them.

Moreover, Democrats now control the house and a number of women got into Congress. This shift means Democrats will have more control over checks and balances against Donald Trump. Jeff believes that Maxine Waters will hold the chair of the finance committee.

Furthermore, even though Andrew Gillum and several others lost the race for governor it was unbelievably close.

Jeff said, “Prepare to get stuff done.”

Lastly, another win was the fact that Florida passed the law that allows ex-felons to vote. Jeff mentioned Florida could’ve used those votes for Election Day, but it will make a difference in the future.

See more about voter suppression on Election Day below.

