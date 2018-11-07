Election 2018 Results: Dewine Beats Cordray, Democrats Gain Control Of The House

After one of the more ugly races for Governor, Mike DeWine held off Richard Cordray to earn the head seat for the state of Ohio. The greatly debated ballot issue Amendment 1 that would have reduced penalties for drug crimes did not pass with 63.40% votes for no.
Democrat Sherrod Brown won the US. Senator seat by 53.20% over Jim Renacci. Other notable wins were Republican Dave Yost for Attorney General, Republican LaRose Frank for Secretary of State, Republican Keith Faber for Auditor and Republican Robert Sprague for Treasurer.
Nationally, Andrew Gillum lost his bid to become the first black Governor of Florida as he was defeated by Ron DeSantis in a race that may demand a recount. Other races such as the race for Governor in Georiga have yet to be called. Democrats took back the House securing 220 seats, winning Republican-held seats in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Of course, President Trump had something to say about the shift.
