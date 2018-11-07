CLOSE
More Than $100K Raised For California Teacher Who Punched Student

Marston Riley, a Los Angeles area teacher, was arrested last Friday (November 2) and released the next day on allegations of child abuse after a physical altercation between him and the student was captured on camera. In the video, the student steps to the teacher, claiming he spoke ill of the teen. After the student hurls racial epithets and other curses at him, Mr. Riley warns the student that he better leave. After the student continues his verbal assault, Riley strikes the student and a scuffle ensued. The 14-year-old student was not seriously injured, but was taken the hospital for “moderate injuries.” Los Angeles Unified Schools spokeswoman Shannon Haber released a statement:

“We are extremely disturbed by the reports of the events that occurred at Maywood Academy High School. We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violence or intolerance of any kind,” she said. “Los Angeles Unified is cooperating with law enforcement in investigating this incident. Crisis counselors and additional School Police patrols will be at the school on Monday to support our students and staff.”

Meanwhile, support for Mr. Riley has grown over the last few days since the incident took place, as a GoFundMe was started in his honor by Cecilia Diaz Jimenez, a former co-worker of Riley’s. Donations have poured in, eclipsing the $50k goal and currently sitting around $138,000. Below, Mr. Riley thanks people for the support:

 

SOURCE: NBC News

California Teacher

