MIDTERM ELECTIONS: Dems Take House, GOP Keeps Senate

The blue wave that Democrats were hoping for didn’t quite develop, but nor did a red tide Republicans thought might occur. Instead, both parties had big wins and huge losses in Tuesday night’s midterm elections.
For the Democrats, the good news was taking back control of the House, by picking up seats not only in blue states, but also red and purple parts of the country, including New York, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and others.
By midnight eastern time, the Democrats took control of the House by winning at least 23 of the seats necessary even before the results came in from blue state California.
Donald Trump called House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi just before midnight to congratulate her.
It was also a big night for women, with at least 90 winning House elections.
The Dems also won races for governor in Illinois, Kansas, New Mexico and Michigan, but Republicans took a key race in Florida and led in Georgia.
The Republicans were also able to boost their slim 51-49 majority in the Senate with wins in North Dakota, Indiana and Tennessee.
Though Trump wasn’t directly involved in a race, in some respects the election was all about him, with voters using their choices to express support or opposition for the president. According to exit polling, two-thirds of those interviewed said Trump played a big part in their vote, with 40 percent saying they voted to express their displeasure with the president and 25 percent saying they used their votes to show support for Trump. (Los Angeles Times)
Here’s a look at the results of some key races:
- In Florida, Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis won the battle for governor, over Tallahassee Mayor Ron Gillum, who had hopes of becoming the first black man to lead the state. (CNBC)
- In California, Gavin Newsom scored a big win over Republican John Cox, and vowed to continue to do battle with Donald Trump. (L.A. Times) Senator Dianne Feinstein also won re-election.
- In Texas, Senator Ted Cruz was able to hold on to his seat and defeat upstart challenger Beto O’Rourke, despite the fact that he was able stage one of the best-financed runs in history. (The New York Times)
- Republican Josh Hawley beat out incumbent Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill in Missouri. (CBS News)
- In Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp had a narrow lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in the race for governor, which could end up in a recount or run-off. (WSB-TV)
- In Wisconsin, Governor Scott Walker lost to Democrat Tony Evers by a narrow margin. He is not conceding until a detailed review of the balloting is conducted.
- Controversial Iowa Congressman and accused white supremacist Steve King narrowly defeated Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten.
- In New York, Democrats racked up their first sweep of the state Senate in 10 years. (New York Daily News)
- Dan Crenshaw, the former Navy SEAL who was ridiculed by SNL‘s Pete Davidson, won his House seat in Texas. (The Wrap)
- News-making gay marriage foe Kim Davis lost her bid for re-election for Rowan County, Kentucky clerk. (The Hill)
OHIO
DEWINE WINS GOVERNOR’S RACE: Click for full election results
Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine defeated Obama-era consumer protection chief Richard Cordray in the race for Ohio governor Tuesday, leading a GOP sweep of statewide nonjudicial offices and dashing Democrats’ hopes of riding an anti-Trump wave into power in a key swing state.
DeWine, one of the state’s most well-known politicians, beat Cordray to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich. He was bolstered by strong support across rural Ohio as Cordray did best in the state’s urban Democratic strongholds.
DEMOCRAT GRABS THIRD TERM IN U.S. SENATE: Click for full election results
One of Ohio’s winningest Democrats captured a third term in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday as his party hoped to turn back a recent Republican tide in statewide races.
Sherrod Brown, first elected to an Ohio office in 1974, defeated fourth-term U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci. Polls had consistently shown Brown with a commanding lead. Some Democrats had predicted Brown could help lift other Democrats on the ticket.
OHIO VOTES NO ON ISSUE 1: Click for full election results
Voters have rejected an Ohio constitutional amendment to make possession of all types of drugs misdemeanors in an effort to reduce the state prison population and divert savings to drug treatment.
Ohio Issue 1 would have lower penalties for low-level drug offenders. It was an effort to reduce the prison population and increase rehabilitation.
GOP WINS BIG IN U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE RACES: Click for full election results
In another win for Republicans, Steve Chabot, Brad Wenstrup, Warren Davidson and Steve Stivers all won their respective districts.
In a bitter and hotly contested race, veteran Republican Congressman Steve Chabot will keep his seat in Ohio’s 1st District. The 11-term incumbent held off Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval in Tuesday’s election.
OTHER STATEWIDE RACES: Click for full election results
From attorney general to secretary of state, there were several other high-profile races on Ohio ballots.
The GOP won big, taking the races for Ohio’s attorney general, auditor of state, secretary of state and treasurer.
NORWOOD GOES GREEN: Click for full story
Voters in Norwood, Ohio, have voted to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession. The Norwood Marijuana Ordinance passed Tuesday by a large margin.
Under current law, anyone caught with less than 7 ounces of marijuana could face a fine of up to $250 and the potential of a 30-day jail sentence.
The fine would be reduced to zero and no jail time.
BUTLER COUNTY SCHOOL LEVY FAILS: Click for full story
It’s the end of the road for a contentious school safety levy in Butler County. Voters were asked to decide if additional school security measures are needed.
Issue 2 was a unique situation, with five school districts joining together for a combined school security levy:New Miami, Hamilton, Fairfield, Monroe and Edgewood schools.
STATE SENATE, STATE REPRESENTATIVES: Click for full election results
There are also several contested races for the state Senate and state representative. Click the link above for a full list of races.
COUNTY RACES, LISTED ALPHABETICALLY (Click county for race results) (WLWT)
