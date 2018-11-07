The blue wave that Democrats were hoping for didn’t quite develop, but nor did a red tide Republicans thought might occur. Instead, both parties had big wins and huge losses in Tuesday night’s midterm elections.

For the Democrats, the good news was taking back control of the House, by picking up seats not only in blue states, but also red and purple parts of the country, including New York, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and others.

By midnight eastern time, the Democrats took control of the House by winning at least 23 of the seats necessary even before the results came in from blue state California.

Donald Trump called House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi just before midnight to congratulate her.

It was also a big night for women, with at least 90 winning House elections.

The Dems also won races for governor in Illinois, Kansas, New Mexico and Michigan, but Republicans took a key race in Florida and led in Georgia.

The Republicans were also able to boost their slim 51-49 majority in the Senate with wins in North Dakota, Indiana and Tennessee.

Though Trump wasn’t directly involved in a race, in some respects the election was all about him, with voters using their choices to express support or opposition for the president. According to exit polling, two-thirds of those interviewed said Trump played a big part in their vote, with 40 percent saying they voted to express their displeasure with the president and 25 percent saying they used their votes to show support for Trump. (Los Angeles Times)

Here’s a look at the results of some key races:

MIDTERM ELECTIONS: Dems Take House, GOP Keeps Senate was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: