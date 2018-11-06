How Atlanta Has Changed Since Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Was Elected [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms last year this time was in the race of her life. She was running for mayor of Atlanta and while many thought she didn’t have a chance, she still pressed on. Mayor Bottoms joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about voting as well how things have changed in Atlanta since being elected.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Furthermore, she doesn’t want people to get too comfortable with this elections and spoke about how last year nearly 832 votes made a difference in her winning or losing. Mayor Bottoms mentioned that the city of Atlanta has gotten rid of cash bonds, passed a vote for affordable housing and more. She was dedicated to changing things in so many communities and will continue to do so while in office.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Says Her Faith Is ‘Everything’

Mayor Bottoms said, “It matters when you have people that care about your community.”

Lastly, she mentioned that today could possibly be one of the biggest turnouts that Georgia has ever seen and could make history!

Check out some photos of Black women running for office below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office

26 photos Launch gallery

#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office

Continue reading #SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office

#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office

Will you be casting your ballot on November 6?

How Atlanta Has Changed Since Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Was Elected [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 15 hours ago
11.06.18
Kanye West Gets Trolled By Burger King Over…
 17 hours ago
11.06.18
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again
 17 hours ago
11.06.18
Cardi B Signs Deal With Reebok
 17 hours ago
11.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close