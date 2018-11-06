How Atlanta Has Changed Since Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Was Elected [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms last year this time was in the race of her life. She was running for mayor of Atlanta and while many thought she didn’t have a chance, she still pressed on. Mayor Bottoms joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about voting as well how things have changed in Atlanta since being elected.
Furthermore, she doesn’t want people to get too comfortable with this elections and spoke about how last year nearly 832 votes made a difference in her winning or losing. Mayor Bottoms mentioned that the city of Atlanta has gotten rid of cash bonds, passed a vote for affordable housing and more. She was dedicated to changing things in so many communities and will continue to do so while in office.
Mayor Bottoms said, “It matters when you have people that care about your community.”
Lastly, she mentioned that today could possibly be one of the biggest turnouts that Georgia has ever seen and could make history!
Check out some photos of Black women running for office below!
