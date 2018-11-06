A lot of people are offering major deals on Black Friday but Macy’s is taking things one step further offering free items for shoppers.

Deal seekers can score free slow cookers, assorted “fashion” watches, freshwater pearl studs glassware sets and more

The items will be available in limited quantities and will require a mail-in rebate to get the item for free.

Rebate forms will be handed out until 1 p.m. (local time) on Black Friday.

Items being offered include:

Among the items being offered are:

1.5-quart Bella slow cookers

Lauren Ralph Lauren logo pillows

Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush dolls

Gold Toe slippers

Cultured freshwater pearl studs

Assorted “fashion” watches

Glassware sets

Mohawk bath rugs

Source: Food & Wine

Macy’s Giving Away Free Stuff For Black Friday was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: