Macy’s Giving Away Free Stuff For Black Friday

A lot of people are offering major deals on Black Friday but Macy’s is taking things one step further offering free items for shoppers.
Deal seekers can score free slow cookers, assorted “fashion” watches, freshwater pearl studs glassware sets and more
The items will be available in limited quantities and will require a mail-in rebate to get the item for free.
Rebate forms will be handed out until 1 p.m. (local time) on Black Friday.
Items being offered include:
- 1.5-quart Bella slow cookers
- Lauren Ralph Lauren logo pillows
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush dolls
- Gold Toe slippers
- Cultured freshwater pearl studs
- Assorted “fashion” watches
- Glassware sets
- Mohawk bath rugs
Source: Food & Wine
