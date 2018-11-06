CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Macy’s Giving Away Free Stuff For Black Friday

1 reads
Leave a comment
Young African woman in Santa hat with shopping bag

Source: LaraBelova / Getty

A lot of people are offering major deals on Black Friday but Macy’s is taking things one step further offering free items for shoppers.

Deal seekers can score free slow cookers, assorted “fashion” watches, freshwater pearl studs glassware sets and more

The items will be available in limited quantities and will require a mail-in rebate to get the item for free.

Rebate forms will be handed out until 1 p.m. (local time) on Black Friday.

Items being offered include:

Among the items being offered are:

  • 1.5-quart Bella slow cookers
  • Lauren Ralph Lauren logo pillows
  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush dolls
  • Gold Toe slippers
  • Cultured freshwater pearl studs
  • Assorted “fashion” watches
  • Glassware sets
  • Mohawk bath rugs

 

Source: Food & Wine

 

Macy’s Giving Away Free Stuff For Black Friday was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
11.06.18
Kanye West Gets Trolled By Burger King Over…
 11 hours ago
11.06.18
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
Cardi B Signs Deal With Reebok
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close