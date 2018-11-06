CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

White Man Who Claims To Be A ‘Born-Again African’ Wins Grant Meant For Black Artists

1 reads
Leave a comment

Anthony Ekundayo Lennon may look white but he claims to be a ‘born-again African’.  Lennon is a theater director who has worked on all-black productions and says he’s ‘gone through the struggles of a black man’ due to his facial features and hair texture.

Lennon grew up in London and although both of his parents are of Irish descent. Lennon says that “everyone on the planet is African”.  A lot of criticism has come Lennon’s way after winning a $500,000 grant which he won after applying as a mixed person.

People critical of Lennon being awarded the grant say it’s a ‘kick in the teeth’ to black actors and actresses.

Source: Independent

White Man Who Claims To Be A ‘Born-Again African’ Wins Grant Meant For Black Artists was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
11.06.18
Kanye West Gets Trolled By Burger King Over…
 11 hours ago
11.06.18
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
Cardi B Signs Deal With Reebok
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close