White Man Who Claims To Be A ‘Born-Again African’ Wins Grant Meant For Black Artists

Anthony Ekundayo Lennon may look white but he claims to be a ‘born-again African’. Lennon is a theater director who has worked on all-black productions and says he’s ‘gone through the struggles of a black man’ due to his facial features and hair texture.

Lennon grew up in London and although both of his parents are of Irish descent. Lennon says that “everyone on the planet is African”. A lot of criticism has come Lennon’s way after winning a $500,000 grant which he won after applying as a mixed person.

People critical of Lennon being awarded the grant say it’s a ‘kick in the teeth’ to black actors and actresses.

