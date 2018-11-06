CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Future and Joie Chavis Expecting a Baby

Future

Source: Paras Griffin- Getty / Getty

When Future appeared at the baby shower for Joie Chavis, the speculation about who was the father of her baby was no longer gossip and speculation. The internet has named Future the father.

The gossip about Joie and Future being an item has been going on ever since she began sorting a Rolex ghat Future bought her for her birthday. Then there was the fact that the two were seen together on New Year’s Eve.

Now that Future has appeared at the baby shower, people think there’s no need to call Maury because he is the father.

This will be the second child for the professionally trained dancer. She has a seven year old daughter with Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow.

Future and Joie Chavis Expecting a Baby was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
