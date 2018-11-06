Idris Elba Is the New “Sexiest Man Alive”

Idris Elba has just been crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

“When I found out I was like ‘Come on, no way. Really?’ Elba said in his People cover story. “I looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ It was a nice surprise -an ego boost for sure.”

The 46 year old Elba becomes People’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, and joins the likes of Mel Gibson, Brad Pitt, and last year’s winner Blake Shelton.

The actor is a sports enthusiast and deejay in his sparetime, and as far as being the next Bond…still no comment.

