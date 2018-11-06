Rihanna Endorses Florida Democrat for Governor

Florida Democratic candidate for Governor, Andrew Gillum, just got a big boost in support before today’s election from Rihanna.

“You have the opportunity to make history this election,” Ri-Ri said via Instagram. “The US has had only four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first!”

Rihanna also posted about some of the issues in Florida by imploring fans to vote on teacher pay, minimum wage, healthcare, and repealing Stand Your Ground.

This isn’t Rihanna’s first political statement. Back in October, she urged her fans to get registered to vote.

