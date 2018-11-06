Cardi B Signs Deal With Reebok

No matter how you feel about her music, you can’t deny the hustler spirit within young Cardi. Check this out.

HipHopDX

Cardi B is making more money moves. On the heels of her public spat with Nicki Minaj, Cardi has inked a deal with Reebok.

Reebok officially announced the partnership on Monday (November 5). As the new spokesperson, Cardi will help promote the company’s Aztrek sneakers.

“Everything that you love about Cardi B is what you love about Reebok,” Reebok said in a press release. “Reebok has a longstanding legacy of nonconformity, whether it’s creating the first workout shoe exclusively for women or putting bold-faced expletives and fresh-faced hip-hop stars in its big ad campaigns in the early ’00s.”

