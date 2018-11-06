CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again

Queen Nicki ain’t losing a step . . . in fact, she might actually be gaining some steam. Check out this most recent achievement.

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – Thanks to her latest collaboration with Tyga via the single “Dip,” Nicki Minaj has made history on the Billboard Charts yet again.

The catchy record brandishes the Queen creator as the first female artist with 100 career appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, joining her Young Money brothers Drake and Lil Wayne, Elvis and the cast of Glee.

#DipVIDEO link in my bio. @tyga

Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

