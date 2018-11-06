CLOSE
Teyana Taylor “Gonna Love Me,” Wiz Khalifa “Late Night Messages” & More | Daily Visuals 11.5.18

Teyana Taylor is a working wife/mom and Wiz Khalifa gets retro with it. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: High Road Tour 2016 Featuring: Wiz Khalifa Where: Austin, Texas, United States When: 21 Aug 2016 Credit: Jessica Alexander/Future Image/WENN.com

This past weekend we learned that Teyana Taylor was set to become the new face of Wu-Tang Clan’s upcoming lipstick line and now to kick off the week we get a new visual for fan favorite cut off her latest album K.T.S.E..

Coming through with a visual for “Gonna Love Me,” TT uses footage that documents her love story with Iman Shumpert and the family life she balances with her music career.

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile gets his infomercial on and sells a stoner’s workout named wizaerobics in his clip to “Late Night Messages.” A word to the wise, never lift heavy weights while you’re lifted. You’re just asking for a trip to the emergency room.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from El Alfa featuring Cardi B, Phor, and more.

TEYANA TAYLOR – “GONNA LOVE ME”

WIZ KHALIFA – “LATE NIGHT MESSAGES”

EL ALFA FT. CARDI B – “MI MAMI”

PHOR – “HELP”

DUCKWRTH – “FALL BACK”

DISTRICT 21 – “HARDLY”

H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER – “COULD’VE BEEN”

TROUBLE FT. OFFSET – “KESHA DEM REMIX”

Teyana Taylor “Gonna Love Me,” Wiz Khalifa “Late Night Messages” & More | Daily Visuals 11.5.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

