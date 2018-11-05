CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Rihanna Isn’t Happy With President Trump

A waxwork model of Barbadian R&B singer

Rihanna has become the latest artist not happy with President Trump for choosing their music during his campaign rallies.

Rihanna protested the President’s song choice after finding out he used “Please Don’t Stop the Music” during a rally in Tennessee.

“Neither me nor my people would ever be at or around those tragic rallies,” Ri-Ri said on Twitter.

Rihanna joins the likes of Steven Tyler, Axl Rose, and Pharrell who have voiced their displeasure with the president for his song choices at his rallies.

