CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Mac Miller Cause Of Death Revealed

Mac died of an accidental overdose in September

1 reads
Leave a comment

A toxicology report has determined that Mac Miller passed away from a fatal overdose of fentanyl and cocaine.

Per TMZ, The L.A. County Coroner’s Office released its findings, and according to the report Mac died from “mixed drug toxicity” — specifically fentanyl, cocaine as well as alcohol. The Coroner categorized his death as an accidental overdose.

Fentanyl was also determined to be the drug that caused Prince’s accidental overdose in April 2016.

RELATED: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Mac Miller

RELATED: Mac Miller Dead of An Apparent Overdose At 26

Since his death in September, thousands have given their condolences and more for the late Pittsburgh musician. A benefit concert was held last week in Los Angeles with Mac’s mother in attendance.

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Mac Miller Cause Of Death Revealed was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
11.06.18
Kanye West Gets Trolled By Burger King Over…
 11 hours ago
11.06.18
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
Cardi B Signs Deal With Reebok
 12 hours ago
11.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close