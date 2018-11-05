TragicRallies: Rihanna Warns Trump To Stop Playing Her Songs…Or Else

Rihanna is not the one…point, blank, period.
This is a lesson that President Trump had to learn when the Grammy winner and beauty mogul found out on Twitter that #45 had been playing one of her songs at his rallies.
See, on Sunday, Phillip Rucker, the Washington’s Post White House Bureau Chief, tweeted to that her 2009 hit single “Don’t Stop the Music” was being played at a Trump rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a milli on and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it,” Rucker wrote.
Well, when RiRi got wind, she put her foot down, stressing that this better come to an end–or else.
“Not for much longer,” the 30-year-old Fenty creator warned. “…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!,”
Yes, she sure did call them “tragic.” You better let em know Ri!
According to CNN, this hilarious drag came hours after the Barbados-native endorsed Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on her social media accounts.
Rihanna isn’t the only musician to threaten Trump with legal recourse if he doesn’t stop blasting their bops in public.
As we previously reported, in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Pittsburg synagogue, Pharrell Williams recently sent #45 a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the president stop playing his hit song “Happy” at his rallies.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the letter expresses Pharrell’s disdain for the President’s tone deafness as the rest of the country was in mourning.
His attorney Howard King wrote, “On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana.”
“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”
Hopefully, Trump will get the message. Only time will tell.
RELATED NEWS:
Trump’s Former Lawyer Claims The President Said Black People Were ‘Too Stupid’ To Vote For Him
Pharrell Williams Threatens To Sue Trump For Playing ‘Happy’ At His Rallies
Pipe Bombs Were Sent To Trump’s Most Vocal Critics, We Blame Trump
How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump
How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump
1. Rihanna Arrives to the Elysee Palace in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron1 of 16
2. France's First Lady Brigitte Macron Receives Popstar Rihanna At The Elysee Palace2 of 16
3. Rihanna at the Elysee PalaceSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. First Lady of France Brigitte Macron and RihannaSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. France's First Lady Brigitte Macron escorts Rihanna inside Elysee PalaceSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. French President Emmanuel Macron and Rihanna6 of 16
7. French President Emmanuel Macron and Rihanna7 of 16
8. Rihanna Talks With The Press Regarding Her Talk With President Macron8 of 16
9. Rihanna with French press9 of 16
10. Rihanna Receives a Humanitarian Award from Harvard University10 of 16
11. Harvard Foundation Honors Rihanna As Humanitarian Of The YearSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Rihanna Is Good With Kids12 of 16
13. She Shows All Kids Love13 of 16
14. Rihanna Plays With Ashad Khaled14 of 16
15. Rihanna For 202015 of 16
16. Rihanna For President16 of 16
#TragicRallies: Rihanna Warns Trump To Stop Playing Her Songs…Or Else was originally published on hellobeautiful.com