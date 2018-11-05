CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur During Halftime Performance

0 reads
Leave a comment
All State Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Ohio State

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Via Bossip:

People are in an uproar after a Georgia high school spelled out a racist term during a halftime show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Attendees of a recent Brookwood high school game in Gwinnett County, Georgia were shocked to see members of the school marching band standing next to each other and spelling out the word “c**n.”

SEE ALSO: High School Marching Band Causes Outrage After ‘John Q’ Halftime Skit

According to CBS News, the school’s Principal Bo Ford sent a letter to parents apologizing for the incident. According to Ford, some of the instruments have covers that spell out the name of the school’s mascot, “Broncos” but for some reason, the letters c-o-o-n were placed together.

He also added that the covers are not normally worn on the field and said, the incident is “hurtful, disrespectful and disappointing.”

Some disciplinary action is expected to be taken against the students.

See photos of Rickey Smiley at Alabama State University below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show at Alabama State University

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

16 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University

Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur During Halftime Performance was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur…
 7 hours ago
11.05.18
Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Jazz Trumpeter Roy…
 7 hours ago
11.05.18
11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because…
 7 hours ago
11.05.18
You Care: Bow Wow Says “I Have To…
 1 day ago
11.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close