CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Donjuanfasho: Box Office Report

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Top 5 movies this weekend:

1. Bohemian Rhapsody – $50 million

2. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms –  $20 million

3. Nobody’s Fool – $14 million

4. A Star Is Born (2018) – $11.1 million

5. Halloween (2018) – $11 million

Bohemian Rhapsody rocked the box office with a better-than-expected $50 million debut. The movie, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, had the second-best opening for a music bio-pic, after 2015’s Straight Outta Compton ($60.2 million).

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms debuted with a disappointing $20 million. The Disney fantasy flick cost $125 million to make.

Tyler Perry‘s first R-rated comedy, Nobody’s Fool, premiered in third with $14 million. It’s one of the filmmaker’s worst openings.

A Star Is Born dropped from second to fourth with $11.1 million, and after two weeks at number-one, Halloween dropped to fifth with $11 million.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Donjuanfasho: Box Office Report was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
You Care: Bow Wow Says “I Have To…
 1 day ago
11.05.18
Wu-Tang Clan Recruits Teyana Taylor To Be Face…
 1 day ago
11.05.18
Free Agent Rapper Iggy Azalea Offered A Contract…
 1 day ago
11.05.18
Drake Slams Vancouver Casino For Racially Profiling Him,…
 1 day ago
11.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close