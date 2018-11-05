Donjuanfasho: Box Office Report

The Top 5 movies this weekend:

1. Bohemian Rhapsody – $50 million

2. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – $20 million

3. Nobody’s Fool – $14 million

4. A Star Is Born (2018) – $11.1 million

5. Halloween (2018) – $11 million

Bohemian Rhapsody rocked the box office with a better-than-expected $50 million debut. The movie, starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, had the second-best opening for a music bio-pic, after 2015’s Straight Outta Compton ($60.2 million).

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms debuted with a disappointing $20 million. The Disney fantasy flick cost $125 million to make.

Tyler Perry‘s first R-rated comedy, Nobody’s Fool, premiered in third with $14 million. It’s one of the filmmaker’s worst openings.

A Star Is Born dropped from second to fourth with $11.1 million, and after two weeks at number-one, Halloween dropped to fifth with $11 million.

