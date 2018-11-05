Trappa MadeIt, NBA YoungBoy, & Moneybagg Yo Drop The Lyric Video For ‘Stormin’ (Premiere)

North Carolina rapper Trappa MadeIt teamed up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Moneybagg Yo for the first single off his forthcoming EP, Already Rich. A fire collaboration, “Stormin” is all about making it out of the trenches, as the trio raps about beef, getting money, and hitting rock bottom.

Today, they release their lyric video, premiered by Global Grind; watch up top.

For those of you who don’t know Trappa MadeIt, he is a rapper, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer who has been honing his craft for a really long time. At just 10 years old he learned how to play the piano and drums by watching other musicians at church. Trappa grew up fast, as he also started doing his best to support his family at a really young age. As a teen he’d earned the nickname “Trappa” from his old neighborhood, as people mocked him for selling anything he could to make ends meet and survive. Though he didn’t find it funny at the time, but can laugh at it in retrospect, Trappa recalls selling toilet paper and fortune cookies when times got rough.

On the Baton Rouge side of things, you’ve most likely heard of Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy as he has definitely been making a name for himself as of late. Best known for his song “Outside Today,” YoungBoy released his debut studio album Until Death Call My Name back in April, boasting features from Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Lil Baby, and Birdman. In September, he quietly dropped his mixtape Decided and apart from one Trippie Redd feature, it was a solo venture. YoungBoy has also been under fire after the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend Jania, not to mention his long history of trouble with the law.

Moneybagg Yo is also doing his thing, as he just released his full-length debut Reset on November 3. The Memphis rapper showed out with a whole onslaught of features—J. Cole, YG, Kevin Gates, Jeremih, and more make appearances on the album. When asked how it felt to drop his first “proper album following a spectacular mixtape run,” Moneybagg Yo told Forbes “it’s a relief.”

Check out the lyric video for “Stormin” up top and hit the flip to become a little more acquainted with Trappa MadeIt, who throughout it all continues to put family first.

