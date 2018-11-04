Free Agent Rapper Iggy Azalea Offered A Contract By Bang Bros

1 reads Leave a comment
Yesterday (Nov. 3), Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to announce that she is now officially unsigned. Naturally, Bang Bros—yes, the porn company—offered her a contract considering her free agency.
The jokes truly write themselves.
Also, most of the Twitter isn’t falling for the jig and is assuming that Iggy actually got dropped considering her album release struggle, as well as that canceled tour.
Anyway, Bang Bros came through with the elite level trolling by offering her a gig.
We’re going to assume an actual contract won’t be forwarded to the Australian rapper. But hey, you never know.
