Wu-Tang Clan Recruits Teyana Taylor To Be Face Of Their Makeup Lipstick Collection

A few weeks after dropping a crazy hot collaboration on the remix for “Gonna Love Me,” Teyana Taylor and the Wu-Tang Clan are once again linking up for a brand new business venture.

According to Billboard the G.O.O.D. Music artist is slated to be the face of Wu-Tang Clan’s upcoming makeup line. Yes, you read that right.

From the rugged lands of Shaolin will come a new limited edition lipstick collection courtesy of Milk Makeup and the Staten Island killer bees. Of course the first question on everyone’s mind is “How?” Well, the RZA has a simple explanation.

“I have a great relationship with Milk’s founder, Rassi, and as New Yorkers, we’ve frequented some of the same circles. We spoke about fashion and the cosmetic world and I revealed that [Talani], my wife, has a cool perspective about makeup [because] in her youth, she was in the modeling circles,” said Wu-Tang’s RZA to Billboard. “She is a fan of Milk Makeup’s products and when [Rassi and I] talked about forming a collaboration that reflected our NYC sensibility and philosophy, makeup became the unique and unpredictable choice. The Milk Makeup collaboration was spearheaded by my wife.”

Sounds about right.

Naturally, the eight upcoming longwear lipsticks will bear the kind of labels that you’d expect from a Wu-Tang inspired collection. Each will be named after the I Ching Trigrams: Sacred, Fire, Chi, Flow, Frequency, Source, Cypher, and Ruckus. All lipsticks will come in different shades of pink and red and will be featured in high shine, nourishing matte and dimensional glitter.

Known for having completely vegan products, Milk is taking their collaboration with the Wu to the next level and including some Chinese-inspired ingredients such as sacred lotus water, cherry blossom, ginseng, bamboo shoots, and Chinese red dates that will help protect, hydrate, and soothe the lips upon application.

Adding to the lipstick’s mystique will be the cases it will come in as they’ll be encased in solid black bullets, which is a stark contrast to Milk’s typical white, gray, and clear packaging. When you open up the bullet, a gold dragon wraps around the stick. The outer packaging is also solid black, and features the Wu-Tang “W,” as well as a new exclusive symbol that blends Milk’s logo with the Chinese symbol for beauty.

This collection is going to be the bomb, b.

Will you be checking for the Milk Makeup x Wu-Tang Clan collection when it drops? Check out the spot for it below and let us know.

Wu-Tang Clan Recruits Teyana Taylor To Be Face Of Their Makeup Lipstick Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com

