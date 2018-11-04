CLOSE
You Care: Bow Wow Says “I Have To Be Single”

Bow Wow is a rolling stone. When it comes to settling down with one woman, the rapper and actor says he is just not the one. 

Reports Page Six:

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss says he’ll never marry.

“My lifestyle is not normal. I have been engaged twice. I have a daughter . . . I tried to work things out with my daughter’s mother, it is just not me,” he told us at the launch of his new venture with hair-tool company Red by Kiss.

He’s dated Ciara and Angela Simmons.

But were they the ones that got away?

“Hell no . . . I have to be single,” he explained.

And there you have it.

The jokes write themselves, always.

Photo: WENN.com

You Care: Bow Wow Says "I Have To Be Single" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

