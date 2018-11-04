Political Races To Watch In 2018 Midterm Elections Featuring Black Candidates

The 2018 midterm elections are just a couple of days away, and Black candidates are a big part of the blue wave that Democrats hope will push the Republicans out of office in Congress and state governments.

Here are several key congressional and statewide races to watch that feature African-American candidates:

Stacey Abrams: Georgia Governor

Abrams will become the first Black woman governor in the nation if elected. In 2010, Abrams made history as the first Africa-American Minority Leader in the Georgia House of Representatives.

DD Adams: U.S. Congress North Carolina 5th District

Denise Darcel Adams has served as councilmember for the North Ward of Winston-Salem since 2009, and she’s currently serving as vice chair of the Finance Committee and the Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee.

Unions of working people are proud to endorse DD Adams for NC's 5th Congressional District ! @DDAdamsCongress pic.twitter.com/lEjXDGOqX8 — NC State AFL-CIO (@NCStateAFLCIO) October 30, 2018

Colin Allred: U.S. Congress Texas 32nd District

Allred is a civil rights attorney. He worked previously as a special assistant in the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of General Counsel.

Join me in supporting Colin Allred via @actblue https://t.co/s9amKmfZ6W — Charles Lindsey (@FEB131313) November 2, 2018

Mandela Barnes: Wisconsin Lt. Governor

Barnes is a Milwaukee native born in the city’s poorest and the nation’s most incarcerated zip code. At age 25, he was elected to the State Assembly. He will become Wisconsin’s first African-American lieutenant governor if elected.

Wisconsin: We need Mandela Barnes as Lieutenant Governor! Please vote Nov. 6 for Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes! Follow: @TheOtherMandela and visit https://t.co/bfjLK93KHf to learn more about this amazing candidate! #UniteBlue #FlipItFriday #wipolitics pic.twitter.com/lZUkxVZLpH — UniteBlue Wisconsin (@UniteBlueWI) October 26, 2018

Adrienne Bell: U.S. Congress Texas 14th District

Bell is a second-grade teacher. She is an advocate for early childhood education and vows to fight for quality education and healthcare for all while in Congress.

I just gave to Adrienne Bell for Congress!https://t.co/MIkstCsGFu https://t.co/Au0yeWKNWx — Vote November 6 (@lang51b) October 18, 2018

Brandon P. Brown: U.S. Congress South Carolina 4th District

Brown served as a state deputy director for then Sen. Joe Biden‘s 2008 presidential campaign. He previously made history in 2004 as the first African-American nominated from a major party to run for Congress for the 4th District, which was an unsuccessful bid.

Brandon P Brown is running for Gowdy's seat.

Let's give him a boost. @brown_congress on twitterhttps://t.co/oyBKNboMqR. https://t.co/TRl36wXESm — Ghettonewz America (@Ghettonewz) July 13, 2018

Linda Coleman: U.S. Congress North Carolina 2nd District

Coleman’s elected offices include Wake County North Carolina Commissioner and three terms in the North Carolina General Assembly.

@LindaForNC is not afraid of the NRA! She will stand up and fight for the safety of her constituents in #NC02. To pass strong gun laws and build a safer America, we need champions like Linda Coleman in Congress!#ElectionDay is on Tuesday! #VoteGVP pic.twitter.com/PL2uaUzOYA — CSGV (@CSGV) November 2, 2018

Deidre DeJear: Secretary of State, Iowa

DeJear, a small business owner, is the first African-American candidate nominated by a major political party to run for a statewide office in Iowa.

Antonio Delgado:U.S. Congress New York 19th District

This former rapper earned a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University in England and went to Harvard Law School. If elected, he will become the first African-American to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District.

District 19 Congressional hopeful Antonio Delgado shows up at final Faso Friday in Midtown Kingston , NY to encourage supporters to bring people to the polls. pic.twitter.com/gjkxkBRtIu — Tania Barricklo (@tbarricklo) November 2, 2018

Keith Ellison: Minnesota Attorney General

This deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee has served in Congress for the last twelve years. He stepped down from the House for the chance to become Minnesota’s first Black attorney general. He was the first Muslim elected to Congress.

A domestic abuse allegation won't go away for Rep. Keith Ellison's campaign. Here's the latest…https://t.co/7OdA0J20TA pic.twitter.com/t4I0hYJ4F9 — NewsOne (@newsone) September 20, 2018

Aaron Ford: Nevada Attorney General

Ford has served in the Nevada Senate where his colleges elected him Minority Leader for the 2015 legislative session.

Meet Aaron Ford, the rising Democratic state lawmaker running for Nevada Attorney General https://t.co/9BhjhAQ6iu — Rent My Billboard (@4konWheels) October 25, 2018

Andrew Gillum: Florida Governor

The Tallahassee mayor won an amazing come-from-behind victory to win the Democratic nomination. He’s on the path to becoming the state’s first African-American governor.

Jahana Hayes: U.S. Congress Connecticut 5th District

Hayes earned the prestigious National Teacher of the Year award in 2016. If elected to Congress, she’ll be the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress.

One of the nation’s most celebrated teachers, Jahana Hayes, joins a lineup of impressive Black female political candidates….https://t.co/GURXkr2IL8 pic.twitter.com/fa6hFgUfEZ — NewsOne (@newsone) July 22, 2018

Yvonne Hayes Hinson: U.S. Congress Florida 3rd District

Special needs teacher Yvonne Hayes Hinson specialized in educating children with neurological and behavioral challenges. After retiring from Miami-Dade Public Schools, she launched her own education company.

Steven Horsford: U.S. Congress Nevada 4th District

Horsford is a seasoned politician who was elected to Congress in 2012 and served as a Nevada state senator from 2004 to 2012. He was the first African-American Senate majority leader in Nevada.

Nevada needs a candidate who has placed issues of work, wages, and wealth that affect the Black community at the center of their policy agenda. Nevada needs @StevenHorsford. #BlackEconomicAlliance #StevenHorsford #2018 Midterms #Nevada pic.twitter.com/kNKPy4PbkA — Black Economic Alliance (@BlkEconAlliance) November 2, 2018

Letitia James: New York Attorney General

James will become the first Black woman to hold statewide office in New York if elected. As the city’s current public advocate, she was the African-American woman to win citywide office in New York.

Letitia James is a step closer to the New York Attorney General office after her history-making Democratic primary win. Here are five things to know: https://t.co/Wg7qG1mhRV pic.twitter.com/1RIqXCWzD5 — NewsOne (@newsone) September 14, 2018

Ben Jealous: Maryland Governor

At age 35, Jealous was named the youngest ever national president and CEO of the national NAACP. He will become Maryland’s first Black governor if elected.

Congratulations to Ben Jealous on winning the Democratic governor primary in Maryland! There are now two Black nominees for governor, and counting. @BenJealous #BlackHistory https://t.co/zy2rDT2S7i pic.twitter.com/ScVjFAuJWd — NewsOne (@newsone) June 27, 2018

Francys Johnson: U.S. Congress Georgia 12th District

Johnson is a criminal and civil law attorney, as well as a former president of the Georgia NAACP.

Francys Johnson for Congress wants to share this story Francys Johnson for Congress: Let's take this Seat!https://t.co/Z37KAwaEvS — Francys Johnson for Congress (@francysjohnson) September 24, 2018

Lucy McBath: U.S. Congress Georgia 6th District

Lucia “Lucy” McBath is the mother of Jordan Davis, who was shot and killed in 2012 by a white man at a Florida gas station. She’s been a leading voice against the state’s infamous stand-your-ground law.

Joe Neguse: U.S. Congress Colorado 2nd District

Neguse is an attorney and civic leader. His parents fled the war-torn African country of Eritrea and immigrated to the United States as refugees.

Honored to earn the endorsement of The @coloradoan! "Policy experience gives Joe Neguse an edge in race for Congress" https://t.co/EFVbOHadkb #copolitics — Joe Neguse (@JoeNeguse) October 14, 2018

Ilhan Omar: U.S. Congress Minnesota 5th District

Born in Somalia, Omar and her family fled the country’s civil war when she was 8 years old. In 2016, she became the first Somali-American Muslim legislator in the United States.

‘In love with democracy,’ Ilhan Omar draws diverse supporters in bid for Congress https://t.co/43oMmfRDbc pic.twitter.com/Lwu2kH3eCk — CALANKA MEDIA (@CALANKAMEDIA) November 2, 2018

Ayanna Pressley: U.S. Congress Massachusetts 7th District

Pressley made history in 2009 as the first woman of color elected to the Boston City Council. She’s poised to become the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts

Sean Shaw: Florida Attorney General

Shaw is a first-term member of the Florida House from Tampa. The consumer insurance lawyer will become Florida’s first Black attorney general if elected. His father, Leander Shaw, was the state’s first African-Amerian chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court.

Vote for Sean Shaw for Florida Attorney General! https://t.co/LuqRAOWodV pic.twitter.com/LSffNYxMLy — DPCF (@ProgressiveFL) November 1, 2018

Stephany Rose Spaulding: U.S. Congress Colorado 5th District

The Rev. Dr. Spaulding is a newcomer to politics. She serves as a professor of women’s and ethnic studies and as the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Help Stephany Rose Spaulding, PhD, make history. Elect her as the 1st Dem ever for #CO05 🏞️@StephanyForCO will fight for all residents & areas: military, civilian, rural & urban Be A Voter by 11/6 📣 https://t.co/y5EDPSzDFi 📚 https://t.co/LjzvEEocmC#Ally4US #FlipTheHouse pic.twitter.com/qCBTeCCyPz — Sophie🌊Be a Blue Voter (@geekresister07) November 1, 2018

Lauren Underwood: U.S. Congress Illinois 14th District

Underwood is a registered nurse and health policy expert who served as a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President Barack Obama.

Lauren Underwood's unlikely campaign is all about health care https://t.co/hUmwbgxoSG — MorallyBankruptGOPMustGo (@WeChooseBoth18) November 2, 2018

Lavangelene “Vangie” Williams: U.S. Congress Virginia 1st District

Williams is new to politics but has emerged as a powerful voice for the underserved working-class in her community, and she could make history as the first African-American to represent Virginia’s First Congressional District.

#NOTheOne is giving shine to all the Black women currently owning the political space this season. Read Vangie Williams story and learn how she made history! https://t.co/hvrDqMnZ3U pic.twitter.com/sMUI4jfPvA — NewsOne (@newsone) September 27, 2018

