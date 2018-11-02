CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock-T’s NFL: Week 9 [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rock T's NFL Pick of the Week

Source: c/s / iOne

It’s the 9th week of the NFL and Rock-T is loving the fact that he was 13-1 last week. For this week he’s taking Chicago over Buffalo and Carolina over Tampa Bay. Kansas City will beat Cleveland while Atlanta will win over the Redskins. Rock-T has Miami winning over the Jets and Pittsburg taking down Baltimore.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Seattle will win over the Chargers and Denver will beat Houston. He has Dallas over Tennessee and believes the Saints will win against the undefeated Rams. Lastly, he wants New England to beat the Packers. What teams do you have winning this week?

 

See photos of Rock-T at work!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rock-T

Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

Rock-T’s NFL: Week 9 [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tory Lanez at Southside Music Hall
Tory Lanez Wants To Do A Song With…
 16 hours ago
11.02.18
Lil Wayne To Perform On ‘Saturday Night Live’
 1 day ago
11.02.18
Kenya Moore Delivering Baby Early Due To Complications
 2 days ago
11.02.18
Thriller: Michael Jackson Earned $400 Million Last Year…
 2 days ago
11.02.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close