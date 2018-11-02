[Listen] DJ Soul Marvin Sapp Urban One Honors “Praise Power Mix”

CLOSE
As we get ready to honor the legendary Marvin Sapp, Praise’s resident DJ, DJ Soul pays tribute to the icon with the Praise Power Mix! Listen to some of Sapp’s greatest hits mixed together the blessed one on the turntables!

Make sure you join us for Urban One Honors! This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more to be announced! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

 

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

 

