As we get ready to honor the legendary Marvin Sapp, Praise’s resident DJ, DJ Soul pays tribute to the icon with the Praise Power Mix! Listen to some of Sapp’s greatest hits mixed together the blessed one on the turntables!

Make sure you join us for Urban One Honors! This year’s honorees include Tom Joyner, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more to be announced! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

[Listen] DJ Soul Marvin Sapp Urban One Honors “Praise Power Mix” was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: