Cincinnati: Why Is It So Much Rain???

If you’re like me you’ve been saying to yourself man it’s been a lot of rain. It is in fact true there has been a lot of rain.

This could be the wettest year ever.

The year-to-date rain total is 44.71 inches as of Oct. 31. That’s about 9 inches above normal.

here are the 10 wettest years. (WLWT)

  1. 2011 — 73.28 inches
  2. 1990 — 57.58 inches
  3. 1880 — 54.67 inches
  4. 1996 — 53.41 inches
  5. 1950 — 53.22 inches
  6. 1979 — 52.76 inches
  7. 1876 — 52.62 inches
  8. 1883 — 52.35 inches
  9. 1882 — 52.12 inches
  10. 1879 — 51.60 inches
