Cincinnati: Why Is It So Much Rain???

If you’re like me you’ve been saying to yourself man it’s been a lot of rain. It is in fact true there has been a lot of rain.
This could be the wettest year ever.
The year-to-date rain total is 44.71 inches as of Oct. 31. That’s about 9 inches above normal.
here are the 10 wettest years. (WLWT)
- 2011 — 73.28 inches
- 1990 — 57.58 inches
- 1880 — 54.67 inches
- 1996 — 53.41 inches
- 1950 — 53.22 inches
- 1979 — 52.76 inches
- 1876 — 52.62 inches
- 1883 — 52.35 inches
- 1882 — 52.12 inches
- 1879 — 51.60 inches
