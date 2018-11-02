Cincinnati: Why Is It So Much Rain???

If you’re like me you’ve been saying to yourself man it’s been a lot of rain. It is in fact true there has been a lot of rain.

This could be the wettest year ever.

The year-to-date rain total is 44.71 inches as of Oct. 31. That’s about 9 inches above normal.

here are the 10 wettest years. (WLWT)

2011 — 73.28 inches 1990 — 57.58 inches 1880 — 54.67 inches 1996 — 53.41 inches 1950 — 53.22 inches 1979 — 52.76 inches 1876 — 52.62 inches 1883 — 52.35 inches 1882 — 52.12 inches 1879 — 51.60 inches

