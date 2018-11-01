Chris Brown To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees For The Mother Of His Child

Chris Brown and the mother of his precious daughter, Royalty Brown has been going back and forth in court a lot lately. The singer currently pays $2,500 a month for child support, but it’s not enough for her. Nia Guzman, the mother of Royalty was requesting Chris to pay $21,000 a month.

The courts denied her that and Chris decided to go above and beyond his role. He will be paying for Nia’s court fees, which total $100,000 as well as buying her a new home in Houston. Rickey Smiley chimed in to speak about the situation and mentioned that she’s taking advantage of him being famous, but he’s happy that Chris continues to be a good dad.

Lastly, Kylie Jenner is making headlines after being Barbie for Halloween. Nicki Minaj fans think she was trying to take a dig at Nicki for the beef she had with Travis Scott. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that they dragged Kylie all on social media and weren’t here for her costume.

