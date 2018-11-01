Black Tony Shares How God Blessed Him After Bible Study

Black Tony didn’t come to work, but has a good reason as to why he didn’t make it. He mentioned to Rickey Smiley that he went to Bible study with his older grandmother last night and shared some of the message he heard.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The story Black Tony talked about was from Exodus and it was about how God’s blessings are on the ground. After dropping off his grandmother it made Black Tony think about what God has given to him. He looked across the street and saw 40 electronic scooters.

SEE ALSO: Black Tony Announces That He’s Pregnant! [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony took that as God was blessing him with them and loaded them on the truck to sell. Rickey mentioned that those scooters have tracking devices and could get him in a lot of trouble. Black Tony tried his best to tell Rickey different, but he wasn’t trying to hear it. He told everyone he was going to bring them by the radio station and everyone told him not to.

See photos of Rickey Smiley on the red carpet below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 28 photos Launch gallery 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 1 of 28 2. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 2 of 28 3. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 3 of 28 4. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 4 of 28 5. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 5 of 28 6. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 6 of 28 7. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 7 of 28 8. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 8 of 28 9. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 9 of 28 10. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 10 of 28 11. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 11 of 28 12. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 12 of 28 13. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 13 of 28 14. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 14 of 28 15. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 15 of 28 16. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 16 of 28 17. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 17 of 28 18. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 18 of 28 19. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 19 of 28 20. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 20 of 28 21. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 21 of 28 22. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 22 of 28 23. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 23 of 28 24. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 24 of 28 25. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 25 of 28 26. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 26 of 28 27. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 27 of 28 28. Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet Source:Radio One 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS] 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Black Tony Shares How God Blessed Him After Bible Study was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com