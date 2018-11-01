I had the chance to sit down with Tyshawn Colquitt of Avondale. They are among 31 contestants who made it to the Knock out rounds. Check out the interview find out how he got his start and where he is today with the voice.
Famous Ohioans
23 photos Launch gallery
Famous Ohioans
1. George Clooney1 of 23
2. Eddie Levert2 of 23
3. Anita Baker3 of 23
4. Gerald Levert4 of 23
5. John Legend5 of 23
6. Katie Holmes6 of 23
7. Halle Berry7 of 23
8. Terrence Howard8 of 23
9. Katt Williams9 of 23
10. Dave Chappelle10 of 23
11. Kid Cudi11 of 23
12. Steven Spielberg12 of 23
13. Drew Carey13 of 23
14. Nancy Wilson14 of 23
15. Sarah Jessica Parker15 of 23
16. Arsenio Hall16 of 23
17. Neil Armstrong17 of 23
18. Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow18 of 23
19. Phillip Michael Thomas19 of 23
20. Thomas Edison20 of 23
21. Kym Whitley21 of 23
22. Bootsy Collins22 of 23
23. Steve Harvey23 of 23
The Latest:
- A REAL National Holiday: The Best Tweets About Post-Halloween Candy Sales
- On The Run! White Woman Wanted After Racist Rant But Police Cannot Find Her
- Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With A Blatant Lie
- Cops Fear Tekashi69 May Set Off East Coast vs West Coast War, Within His Own Team
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Gets The Best News Of His Life
- Coonservative Candace Owens Is Hurt Kanye West Said She Used Him, Apologizes
- Cincinnati’s Tyshawn Colquitt Shares His Journey To The Voice Stage
- A Ferguson Activist’s Son Was Found Dead From An Alleged Lynching And No One’s Talking About It
- Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars & Kodak Black “Wake Up In The Sky,” Kevin Gates “Great Man” & More | Daily Visuals 10.31.18
- No Place For Hate: New Age Hate Group Proud Boys Banned By Facebook
Cincinnati’s Tyshawn Colquitt Shares His Journey To The Voice Stage was originally published on rnbcincy.com
comments – add yours