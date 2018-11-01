Chicago Rapper Bread Doe Drops New “Pick Up” Visual For Misunderstood Men Everywhere

Chicago artist Bread Doe is here with a new video for his single “Pick Up.”

Bread Doe has produced, written, and recorded with some of your faves, including Jessie Reyez, Jeremih, Chi-Town’s King Louie, and more—and now he’s preparing to step out “into the light in a major way.” In his new visual he pleads with his curly-haired leading lady, trying to convince her to pick up the phone when he gets ready to head her away. It’s a sweet thug love lullaby at it’s finest.

We asked Bread Doe what inspired his latest offering and, referencing his girl, he told Global Grind “I’m on the road a lot—even when I’m home, I’m handling things. She’s not always a fan of it…takes away from her time. So you gotta check in sometimes, be accountable, and make sure that love gon’ be right where you want it when you pull up. It’s reassurance for the both of us, the song is…”

Get into our chat below, as the rising star also took a few moments to talk to us about who he thinks is the best performer of our generation, his favorite collaboration thus far and how he got his name.

Bread Doe will formally introduce himself to the world as an artist with his upcoming project Raisin’ Bread, due out at the top of 2019. “Pick Up” is the first single off the project, which “reflects on Bread Doe’s life experiences to-date as much as it is about his journey to raise his own consciousness and the circumstances of himself and his loved ones.” Stay tuned and check out “Pick Up” above.

On His Favorite Artists To Collab And Share A Stage With:

“Jessie Reyez is one of my artists to collaborate with. We always make something really soulful and warm and she motivates me to make my singing voice sound more singer’ish. Tripsixx was my favorite on stage collaboration—them UTU n*ggas lit, no cap!”

On Being Given The Name “Bread Doe:”

“I always been about [the money] and my homies from college started calling me ‘Bread’ for it. The Ladies called me Bread for other reasons. ‘Doe’ came from the sopranos—me and the homies were the mob so we needed a family name. Doe stands for ‘Dollars Over Everything.’”

On Who He Believes Is The Best Performer Of Our Generation:

“In this very moment, I’ll say Tory Lanez. I was backstage at that n*gga concert with my homie Flipp Dinero and I look out in the crowd and see this n*gga walking in people’s hands. That’s crowd control goals! Mind he’s under 5’8″, still quite impressive!”

Chicago Rapper Bread Doe Drops New “Pick Up” Visual For Misunderstood Men Everywhere was originally published on globalgrind.com