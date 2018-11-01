Five Men Arrested for the Murder of DJ Khaled’s Brother-In-Law

Back in February, Jonathan Tuck was murdered in New York where it seemed like a drug deal gone wrong. Tuck is the brother of Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled’s fiance. After investigation and talk with close friends, Tuck was just at the wrong place wrong time. After visiting a Super Bowl party 5 men attempted to rob Tuck, which involved in a scuffled that end with Tuck being shot in the head.

Months later, the men that were responsible for his killing have been arrested and charged.

According to the United States Department of Justice, five people have been charged with robbery conspiracy, robbery, and murder through the use of a firearm. Tuck was unintentionally shot and killed in the scuffle as the men responsible have been identified as Luis Semiday (AKA PopOff), Richard Jimenez (AKA Showtime), Kevin Cruz (AKA Juice), Ira Lawson (AKA Malachi) and Curtis Hines (AKA Curt.) The names and nicknames were issued in a statement by the department of justice.

NYPD commissioner James P. O’Neill has commented on the charges, saying, “I applaud the tireless work of our NYPD detectives and our partners at the Southern District, whose close collaboration led to today’s charges. We have zero tolerance for crime and violence of any kind in our city, and New Yorkers in every neighborhood deserve to feel safe on our streets. Today, these five men are correctly being held accountable for their actions – which include, tragically, ending another man’s life.”

