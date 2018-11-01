CLOSE
50 Cent Teases “Power” Prequel: “Wait Till You See This Sh*t”

Soooo Tariq HAS to be Kanan’s son, right?

RIGHT????!!!

It carries an influence from “The Golden Era.”

After garnering massive success with Power, the series’ creator and showrunner, Courtney A. Kemp, has signed a multiyear overall deal with Starz’ parent company, Lionsgate. One of the deal’s stipulations includes potential spinoffs of the drama. While there are no confirmed details about these productions, such as casting or concept, 50 Cent has peaked his fans’ interest with a little teaser of what might them.His teaser is encouraging to those who have been speculating about a prequel that would detail the backstories of the series’ characters.READ MORE

 

50 Cent Teases “Power” Prequel: “Wait Till You See This Sh*t” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

