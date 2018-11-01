Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars & Kodak Black “Wake Up In The Sky,” Kevin Gates “Great Man” & More | Daily Visuals 10.31.18

Just in time for Halloween night Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black release a video in which they dress up like 70’s pimps.

In the video for their collaborative effort “Wake Up In The Sky,” Gucci, Burno and Kodak get dipped in OG shiny suits that glistens more than a lot of these rappers diamonds. Trying to be incognito these artists are not.

Kevin Gates meanwhile takes a minute from thuggin’ it to shine a light on fatherhood and the importance it has on a young child’s life for his clip to “Great Man.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trippie Redd, Lady Luck, and more.

GUCCI MANE, BRUNO MARS & KODAK BLACK – “WAKE UP IN THE SKY”

KEVIN GATES – “GREAT MAN”

TRIPPIE REDD – “TOPANGA”

LADY LUCK – “DREAMS”

PHAROAHE MONCH FT. LIL FAME – “24 HOURS”

JEREMIH & TY DOLLA $IGN – “GOIN THRU SOME THANGZ”

THEOPHILUS LONDON FT. TAME IMPALA – “ONLY YOU”

