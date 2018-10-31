7 Stages Of Emotion If Oprah Visits You To Campaign For Stacey Abrams

Wherever there’s a Black woman on the verge of greatness, Oprah Winfrey will be present to support.

According to Buzzfeed News, the larger than life icon has her sights on Stacey Abrams, who’s campaigning for the governor of Georgia. Abrams is running under the Democratic party and if she wins, she will become the first Black woman governor in the history of the United States.

So, of course, Oprah was like, “bet…”

“I’m there.”

Big-name Dems like former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have already been campaigning for Abrams in Georgia. Even Barack Obama took a trip to Atlanta to campaign for Abrams and other Democrats at Morehouse College.

Now, Oprah is taking the reins by joining Abrams on Thursday for two town hall conversations with constituents in Cobb County and DeKalb County.

And Oprah doesn’t just campaign for anyone.

Her biggest political endorsements came in 2008, when she campaigned in person for Obama, and 2016 when she endorsed Hillary Clinton in her presidential run.

In a statement to Buzzfeed News, Abrams said, “I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians.”

Oprah will even be knocking on doors herself to campaign. In these last few days of early voting in Georgia, she hopes to encourage eligible voters to cast their vote for Abrams.

Naturally, having Oprah knock on your door is millions of dollars away from having some canvasser interrupt your Netflix and chill.

There are only seven reasonable stages of emotions after opening your door to this…

Hit the next pages to find out what they are!

