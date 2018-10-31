According To Science, If You Eat This Before Bed, You Can Lose Weight

via MadameNoire.com:

Winter is coming. As the temperature cools outside, we tend to cuddle up in our blankets, sitting in front of the TV, snacking.

Research at Johns Hopkins University found that on average, people can pack on five to seven pounds during colder months. Some of the reasons for the extra weight gain can be attributed to sleeping too much, the heavy calorie count that comes with holiday meals, and the lure of warm comfort foods (pasta!).

But there may be hope for some of us who are looking to lose some weight without much effort. According to a new study published by the British Journal of Nutrition, if you consume cottage cheese before bed, you can lose weight.

Say what?

Yes, if you are a cheesehead, this may be the diet hack for you. Research showed that eating low-calorie foods helps to boost your metabolism and helps to support muscle strength and your overall health, Women’s Health reports.

Even though we are mostly cautioned against eating before bedtime, apparently the “no food after 9” rule doesn’t apply to food that is rich in protein.

If you snack on two tablespoons of cottage cheese just a half an hour before hitting the Z’s, it could help improve your waistline.

“Until now, we presumed whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein, but we had no real evidence,” says Professor Michael Ormsbee, from Florida State University.

“This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation, and it gives people options for pre-sleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles.”

Of course, any of these tips need to be incorporated into an overall healthy diet and exercise routine. But if a couple spoonfuls of cheese could help us in our weight loss goals, bring it on!

