0 reads Leave a comment
It’s well known that Rickey can throw down in the kitchen and this season, he’s bringing his passion to a brand new online cooking show. Following each episode at 9/8C, Rickey will keep you laughing while he prepares his favorite mouthwatering recipes on TV One’s new digital series “Cooking Up Comedy” available on TVOne.tv/CookingUpComedy and Facebook. Get the recipe for his Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler below!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Ingredients
- 4 cups peeled, sliced peaches
- 2 cups sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup water
- 8 tablespoons butter
- 1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- Ground cinnamon
- Brown Sugar
- Red velvet Oreo cookies
- Peach Ice cream to top optional
- Whip cream optional
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine the peaches, 1 cup sugar, and water in a saucepan and mix well. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat
- Put the butter in a 3-quart baking dish and place in oven to melt
- Mix remaining 1 cup sugar, flour, and milk slowly to prevent clumping. Pour mixture over melted butter. Do not stir. Spoon fruit on top, gently pouring in syrup. Sprinkle top with ground cinnamon & gram cracker crust, if using. Batter will rise to top during baking. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes
- Remove from oven and top with Red velvet crumbled cookies
- To serve, scoop onto a plate and serve with your choice of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
Food Stylist/Recipes provided by Chef Jernard. Food Photographer Terrance Rushin.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- 8 Signs You’re Really TF Stressed Out
- Rapper Dies While Trying To Perform Stunt Like Tom Cruise On Airplane
- Black Teen Tells Dr. Phil She’s White And Hates Black People [VIDEO]
Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours