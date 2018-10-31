Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her Son Was Lynched To Death

A Ferguson mother who actively demonstrated following the death of Michael Brown believes her son is the latest victim in a series of deaths in retaliation for the protests.

See Also: Why Do Black Ferguson Activists Keep Dying?

Melissa McKinnies says her son Danye Jones was lynched. She found his body hanging from a tree on Oct. 17, Okayplayer reported.

As word got out, people took to social media to demand justice for Jones. In an unconfirmed claim, some are stating authorities have said Jones’ death was a suicide.

Every few months an activist from Ferguson losses their life or loved one. Oct 17th, a well known activist, Melissa (Missy) Mckinnies found her son hanging from a tree in her backyard. They are trying to rule it a suicide but it’s not that. Its not. She wants justice. #DanyeJones pic.twitter.com/GTHZaaZjxr — Ohun Ashe (@Ohun_Ashe) October 28, 2018

The death of Edward Crawford in 2017 attracted widespread media attention. He became a hero during the Michael Brown demonstrations after being photographed throwing a tear gas canister fired by police back at the officers during a 2014 protest. Crawford was found dead in his car. The police concluded it was either a suicide or an accident.

In the photograph, Crawford wears a shirt emblazoned with an American flag. It came to symbolize the outrage Black communities across the nation felt about the unchecked use of police excessive force in their neighborhoods. The picture won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2015. He was later charged for assault and for interfering with a police officer in relation to the tear gas incident.

Edward Crawford is dead. Found in his car shot to death. He is #Ferguson's hero. For those of us tear-gassed, he was our local champion. RIP pic.twitter.com/RHtBEB174G — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) May 5, 2017

Also on the list of suspicious deaths are DeAndre Joshua’s and Darren Seals’. Joshua was found in his vehicle with two gunshot wounds to the head in 2014, and Seals also died from bullets to his head in 2016. Like the others, Seals’ body was discovered in his car.

Jones would have turned 25 on Nov. 19.

This is a developing story.

SEE ALSO:

Kanye Says He Was ‘Used’ By Candace Owens But Twitter Has No Sympathy For Him

Watch: Drunk White Woman Who Racially Harasses Black Women Faces Consequences After Sobering Up

Almost Half of Americans Are Shedding White Tears For Megyn Kelly

Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her Son Was Lynched To Death was originally published on newsone.com