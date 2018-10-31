A Kikomo, Indiana woman, Deborah Cantwell, was arrested after allegedly leaving a racist note – and more – for her new neighbors.

“No N—ERS wanted in this neighborhood – THIS IS A WHITE NEIGHBORHOOD – some people find N—ERS Stressful due to 33 years of NEGATIVE experience and it causes serious health issues,” Cantwell’s note said. “YOUR N—ER KID IS NOT WELCOME.”

“YOU CAN SELL YOUR HOME AND MAKE MONEY ON IT RIGHT NOW,” the note added. “BY THE WAY HOPE YOU HAVE DEEP POCKETS.”

The family, who has a biracial child, says they found their home covered in toilet paper and a slur-filled note saying it was a ‘white neighborhood’ and that the child was not welcome.

Police say 63-year-old Cantwell admitted to leaving the note, telling police she “needed to let off some steam” and that “I didn’t think it was any big deal”.

Cantwell is charged with intimidation and criminal mischief and has been forbidden from making any further contact with the family.

Source: Time Magazine

Indiana Woman Arrested After Sending Neighbors Racist Note was originally published on rnbphilly.com

