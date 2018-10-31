Boy Finds Meth in Halloween Candy

Here’s a truly terrifying Halloween story – and unfortunately this one is all too real.

A 5-year-old Ohio boy had just gotten back from trick-or-treating and was eating some of his candy when he suddenly had a seizure. He was rushed to the hospital, where he tested positive for meth.

The boy’s mother says he had eaten only a couple of pieces of candy and also played with a pair of plastic vampire teeth. Police are currently testing both the teeth and the candy.

Police warned parents to make sure to closely inspect your child’s Halloween candy. They also say some street drugs are made to resemble candy like Sweet Tarts.

